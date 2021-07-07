Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 205.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,838 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sogou were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sogou during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sogou in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sogou in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Sogou in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sogou in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sogou alerts:

Sogou stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42. Sogou Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.