XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,224 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.50. Tuniu Co. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 60.74% and a negative net margin of 327.33%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

