11,151 Shares in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,151 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 5,866,606.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 879,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 60,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 7.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.69. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

