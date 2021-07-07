Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 9,725 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BK opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

BK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

