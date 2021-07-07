XTX Topco Ltd Invests $28,000 in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.07% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,680.08% and a negative return on equity of 150.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CANF has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Can-Fite BioPharma Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.