XTX Topco Ltd Invests $44,000 in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OpGen by 152.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 117,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OpGen by 58.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 22,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. OpGen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.47.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 120.71% and a negative net margin of 838.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OPGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Monday, March 15th.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

