Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $98,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

NYSE:OFC opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

