B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.24. B2Gold shares last traded at C$5.19, with a volume of 1,738,043 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTO. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.97.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total transaction of C$272,001.86. Insiders sold a total of 89,641 shares of company stock worth $558,468 over the last ninety days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

