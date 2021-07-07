Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.05. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

