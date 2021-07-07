Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 562,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $26,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of HCAT opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $540,389.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,652 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,872 shares of company stock worth $12,210,202. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.