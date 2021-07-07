O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $123,000 Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $91,227,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,096,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after acquiring an additional 81,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,035,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $19,295,720 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $516.71 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $547.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

