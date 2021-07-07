AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Head to Head Contrast

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fisker and AB Volvo (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -44.93 AB Volvo (publ) $36.89 billion 1.34 $2.11 billion $1.04 23.30

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB Volvo (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and AB Volvo (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% AB Volvo (publ) 7.08% 16.40% 4.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fisker and AB Volvo (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64 AB Volvo (publ) 3 1 3 0 2.00

Fisker presently has a consensus target price of $26.36, suggesting a potential upside of 46.71%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats Fisker on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, articulated and rigid haulers, wheel loaders, road construction machines, pavers, and compactors under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial boats, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its trucks; and an agreement with NVIDIA to develop commercial vehicles and machines. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

