5,892 Shares in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $222,265.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,233.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 439,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,036. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

VRA stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.66.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

