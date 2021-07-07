CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NCLH opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.84. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

