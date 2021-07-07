Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $68,000 Investment in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 83,136 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 21.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

SVC opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

