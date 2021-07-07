Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Truist upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.