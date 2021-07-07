Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,202 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Perficient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Perficient by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

