CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Assurant were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,437,000 after buying an additional 463,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,887,000 after buying an additional 165,120 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,090,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,617,000 after buying an additional 41,399 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,979,000 after buying an additional 95,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,941,000 after buying an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.56. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

