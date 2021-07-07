Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after acquiring an additional 564,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after acquiring an additional 928,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 133,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,732 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

