CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 15,332 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,332 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $58,987,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $48,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 328,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 217,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.75.

In related news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.73.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

