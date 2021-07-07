Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million.

VCTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $6,786,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $3,994,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,005,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.