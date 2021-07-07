Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,543 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

