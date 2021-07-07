Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $557,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS stock opened at $150.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

