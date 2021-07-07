CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 198,401 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,627 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 198,401 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,717,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 768,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 53,465 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 368,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 1,750,052 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

