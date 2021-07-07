1,811 Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 28.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACTC stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $31.06.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

