Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,267 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 69.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 9.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 41.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 99,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.79.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

