First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 190 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA opened at $135.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.62. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.34 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.