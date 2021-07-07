First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys New Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,062,000 after purchasing an additional 446,108 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,080,000 after buying an additional 887,951 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $21,036,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $15,263,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $10,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In other news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,225,398.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $268,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,677 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.22.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

