TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE stock opened at $171.39 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.04 and a 52 week high of $206.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.