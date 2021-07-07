United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 84.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in United Airlines by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 27,170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 166,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $63.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.16.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.57) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.02 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

