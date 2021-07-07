Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,793 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 810,231 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,609,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after acquiring an additional 367,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,727,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

NYSE VSTO opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.43. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

