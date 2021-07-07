Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Matson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $123,974.10. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,732 shares of company stock worth $2,115,607. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATX opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. Equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

