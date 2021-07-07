Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $162.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $91.00 and a one year high of $188.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

