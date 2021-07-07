NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.46

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.46 and traded as high as C$28.00. NFI Group shares last traded at C$27.81, with a volume of 97,114 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFI. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.67.

Get NFI Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$727.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$683.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.