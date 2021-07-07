Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.27

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and traded as high as $22.42. Toshiba shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 34,600 shares changing hands.

TOSYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toshiba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.30.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

