Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 733.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 183,643 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 804,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 96,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.51. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.