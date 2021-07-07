Citigroup Inc. Buys 183,643 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 733.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,643 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

