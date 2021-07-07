Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

NASDAQ MODV opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $184.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.