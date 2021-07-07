Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires New Shares in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,190,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.
NASDAQ MODV opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $184.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
ModivCare Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
