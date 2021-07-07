Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$39.74. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$39.72, with a volume of 1,084,891 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.74.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.