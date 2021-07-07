ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 10,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

NYSE:MT opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.47.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

