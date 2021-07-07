Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly Sells 3,083 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $158,065.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ZNTL stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.00. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.