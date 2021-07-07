UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,340 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of Shift4 Payments worth $29,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 14.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOUR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,131.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,836,129 shares of company stock worth $169,586,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

