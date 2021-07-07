SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,026 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

RDN stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.14.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In other Radian Group news, VP Mary Dickerson purchased 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,484.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

