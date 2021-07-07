TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 231,931 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 231,931 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $98,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

