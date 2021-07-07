iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 116,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,448,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 41,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter.

QLTA opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20.

