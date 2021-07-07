Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,319 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,584,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,898,000 after acquiring an additional 97,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,148,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.14.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $290.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.41.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

