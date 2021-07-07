ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,544 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 543,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 86,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 33.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 213.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARR. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

