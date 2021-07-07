Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 252,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 211,200 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $1,130,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 151,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBIO opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $325.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.75. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

