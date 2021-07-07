UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 16,239 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,239 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $25,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,152 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $161,471,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,445,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,353 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.40.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

