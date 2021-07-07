UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 1,170.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 530,219 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $27,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $311,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,411 shares of company stock worth $6,247,337. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

PLAY stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.43.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.